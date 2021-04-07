Sasikala's name deleted from voters' list

CHENNAI: At a time when eligible voters of Tamil Nadu are casting their vote to elect a new government in the state, V.K.Sasikala, the close aide of late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa, could not vote as her name was removed from the electoral rolls, said her counsel Raja SenthoorPandian. According to him, Sasikala's name figured in the Thousand Lights assembly constituency. She was residing at Jayalalithaa's residence at Poes Garden here. The AIADMK government later took over that house to convert it into a memorial after Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. Sasikala, who was jailed for four years on corruption charges was released couple of months back. Though she had said that she would get into active politics, Sasikala later announced that she would stay away from it. (IANS)

