Sharad Pawar understands farming issues, should join NDA: Ramdas Athawale

PANAJI: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's track record as a leader of farmers would help the National Democratic Alliance, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Monday.



Athawale also told reporters in Goa, that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to have lost the plot ahead of the state assembly elections and said that the BharatiyaJanata Party appeared set to win more than 200 out of the 294 seats in the poll-bound state. "...SharadPawar and NCP should join the NDA. SharadPawar's experience as a farmer leader would certainly help the NDA. But whether the NCP joins or not, is dependent on them," Athawale said, while describing Pawar as an "old friend".

Athawale's comments come against the backdrop of the prolonged farmers' agitation on the borders of the national capital, who have demanded a roll back of the three controversial farm laws which were passed in Parliament earlier this year. Athawale said that the protests appeared to be "politically motivated". The Union Minister also said that the central government would not withdraw the farm laws, which have been duly passed in Parliament. "The government will be willing to alleviate their (farmers) difficulties but we will not take the laws back," the Minister said.

Athawale also said that the BJP was set to win the polls in West Bengal, adding that the Republican Party of India (A) was aiming to contest "three to four" seats in the state as part of the National Democratic Alliance government. "The BJP is making inroads in Bengal. Out of 294, there is a chance that the BJP may win more than 200 seats...Mamata Banerjee on the other hand appears to be losing her temper. She has lost the plot," Athawale said. (IANS)

