Shun arrogance of power and withdraw 3 farm laws: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has accused the Modi government of "arrogance", asking it to shun its arrogance of power, follow the 'raj dharma', and withdraw the three "black" farm laws.

"There is still time for the Modi government to come out of arrogance of power and withdraw the three new central farm laws to end the farmers agitation. This is 'raj dharma' (righteous conduct of ruler) and a real tribute to the departed souls of farmers who have died since the beginning of the protest," she said in a statement.

"Since Independence, it is for the first time that an arrogant government has come to power. It is not even looking at the pain and sufferings of farmers, forget about the common man," she claimed.

The Congress chief said that she and the countrymen were distressed by seeing the fate of the 'annadatas' in chilly and rainy weather due to government apathy. More than 50 farmers have lost their lives, some due to suicide, due to government's conduct, she added.

"But despite all this, the government has not backed down yet... no Ministers are showing any compassion towards farmers," the Congress leader said while offering tributes to farmers who had died since the farmers' protest began on Delhi borders on November 26, 2020.

Sonia Gandhi alleged that the Modi government's main agenda was to extend benefits to a few capitalists. "But in a democracy, a government that doesn't listen to its people doesn't last long. Its policy is to linger on, but the farmers are not going to be cowed down by this policy. The government should know that democracy means to guard the interests of farmers and labourers."

Meanwhile, rain on Sunday morning added to the woes of farmers, women and children protesting at the Delhi borders amid biting cold and fog. (IANS)

Also Read: Ajanta Neog resigns as MLA; Sonia Gandhi expels her from party

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead





