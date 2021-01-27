Sourav Ganguly Hospitalized Again After Complaining of Chest Pain

KOLKATA: BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again after he complained of chest pain.

According to reports, he has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.



Further reports suggest that he is stable and feeling better now, but will be kept under observation for two days.



Notably, two more stents on Ganguly's coronary arteries, which were supposed to be implanted in a couple of weeks from the date of his previous discharge from hospital, likely to be implanted now.

The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".

Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

Ganguly spent almost a week in hospital previously where he was under observation of specialist doctors.

Earlier on January 7, Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Woodlands hospital, Kolkata.



Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He had been moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty. The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.



A medical team, led by state-run Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (SSKM) Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.

However, the hospital authorities have confirmed that nothing is serious in terms of Ganguly's health condition.

Ganguly retired from Test cricket in 2008 having scored 7,212 runs including 16 centuries. He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.





