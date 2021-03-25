South Korean Defence Minister to visit India to enhance military ties

NEW DELHI: South Korea's Defence Minister Suh Wook will be on a three-day visit to India from March 25 to March 27 to enhance bilateral military ties. During the visit, Suh will meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on March 26.

He will visit Agra on March 27, accompanied by Indian Army chief General ManojMukundNaravane, where Army paratroopers will give a demonstration of air insertion.

The Indian Air Force will also be out for the para drop of the entire battalion involving 700-800 soldiers, sources said.

The army is to give such demonstration to the visiting dignitary in wake of growing military ties with South Korea. Suh will also visit TajMahal after the display.

Further, an India-Korean friendship park will also be inaugurated in Delhi Cantonment during his visit. Sources said that the South Korean Minister is also likely to call on National Security Advisor AjitDoval.

General Naravane visited South Korea in December 2020, visiting the Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and the Advance Defence Development (ADD) at Daejeon. He had also visited the South Korean Army headquarters and the De-Militarised Zone, a buffer zone between North and South Korea since the Korean war in the 1950s. (IANS)

Also Read: 'Quick law needed to curb Google's billing policy'

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath





