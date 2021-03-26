SUV Scorpio Case: Now mystery woman baffles investigators

MUMBAI: Exactly a month after an SUV Scorpio was found parked outside Antilia, the National Investigation Agency is now tracking a 'mystery woman' accompanying the prime accused Sachin Vaze to a five-star hotel in south Mumbai.

Though her antecedents are not clear, she is reportedly from Gujarat and may have been involved in some other case being probed by the Mumbai Crime Branch's elite Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

The NIA is also ascertaining five black coloured bags which Vaze was seen carrying while entering the hotel during his stay from February 16, hours after Thane businessman MansukhHiren lodged a complaint of his missing SUV Scorpio.

The current whereabouts of the bags are not known, but the NIA is quizzing the hotel staffers and others to trace them and their contents. As part of the ongoing probe into the SUV and Hiren cases, the NIA is scanning all persons who had met or spoken with Vaze from mid-February till his arrest, and the mystery woman may be questioned shortly. (IANS)

