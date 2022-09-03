Tamil Woman Marries her Bangladeshi Lover in a Same-Sex Marriage in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is one of the most open states in India with regard to the LGBTQ community and true to its reputation of being one of the most open states to same-sex activity; In one such instance Tamil Nadu's Subiksha Subramani married her love Tina Das in a traditional Tamil wedding in Chennai.

"It was everything we dreamt of but never thought was possible," said an emotional Subiksha. Subiksha is settled in Calgary, Canada and her wife Tina is from a conservative Hindu family in Bangladesh who is also settled in Calgary. The two of them met on a dating app six years ago in Calgary and they have been together since then.

The Gay and Lesbian dating apps have brought some kind of equality to a massively heterosexual world of dating. Apps like Grindr and Her are famous among the LGBTQ community.

"After years of soldering thorough and braving the taunts we are happy today that our loved ones are standing with us, cheering for us and performing every ritual according to our respective customs", said an elated Subiksha.

"We grew up in Madurai and then moved to Qatar. It is only after moving to Calgary that we came to know about the queer community", said Poornapushkala Subramani who runs a playschool in Calgary.

Poorna also added that "One of the biggest fears we had was that our extended family would cut off ties with our daughter and how will she be treated in a society and manage prospects of motherhood"

Tina, 35 who identifies as a lesbian said that her parents had no exposure to the LGBTQ community and thought that she had a disease. She was married off at the tender age of 19. The marriage however ended after four years.

"Times are changing and most priests today are tolerant towards the LGBTQ community. This is my fourth LGBT wedding," said Saurabh who conducted the wedding.

Also Read: Rise of Queer Activism: Marching with Pride from Stonewall to Assam

Also Watch:



