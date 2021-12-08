TMC Leader Takes Selfie With Gun Inside Govt Office, BJP Hits Back

Guwahati: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on Wednesday landed herself into trouble as she was seen posing with a gun in a government's office in West Bengal's Malda district.

The leader identified as Mrinalini Mandal Maiti, president of the Malda district Women's TMC.

As per the reports, she denied that it was a gun and claimed it to be a lighter toy gun.

However, taking the advantage of the situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Govinda Chandra Mandal said that the ruling party has Malda as well as the entire state a pile of gunpowder in 11 years.

He further asserted that bombs, pistols easily can be found in their office and one wouldn't be surprised if AK 47 found in their office while searching.

Later, reacting on the same, TMC general secretary Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury assured that his party will look into the matter.

"While sitting in a government chair it was not right to play with such firearms. The police ascertain whether the firearm is a toy or not. But from what I saw in the picture, it looks like an original firearm."

Meanwhile, the BJP Bengal took to micro-blogging site twiiter and asserted that attempts to assassinate democracy continue.

''Mrinalini Mandal, president of the old Malda Panchayat Samiti and a TMC leader, takes a selfie with a firearm while sitting in a government office.

Attempts to assassinate democracy continues. Democracy is dying a painful death in Bengal!,'' BJP Bengal tweeted.

Mrinalini Mandal, president of the old Malda Panchayat Samiti and a TMC leader, takes a selfie with a firearm while sitting in a government office.



Attempts to assassinate democracy continues. Democracy is dying a painful death in Bengal!



