Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 01 May - Check Kerala Lottery Winners List

Kerala State Lottery Result Online:
Result will be updated after 4:00 PM
Kerala State Lottery Winners
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Please check the official notification below...
Ways to Check Kerala Lottery Result:
Step 1: Visit official Kerala lottery website--keralalotteryresult.net
Step 2: Click on the link 'Kerala Lottery 29.4.2021 Karunya Plus' Result
Step 3: Now, you will be redirected page showing the result
About Kerala State Lottery Daily
Kerala is first state of India who to established lottery department in 1967. This department conducted first-ever lottery in November 1967. The ticket was priced at only Re 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000 and its draw took place on January 26, 1968. Kerala state lotteries organizes the following weekly lotteries...
|Day
Kerala Daily Lottery Schemes
Sunday
Pournami
|Monday
Win Win
|Tuesday
Sthree Sakthi
Wednesday
Akshaya
|Thursday
Karunya Plus
|Friday
Nirmal Plus
|Saturday
Karunya
