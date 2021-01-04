Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 04 January - Check here

WIN-WIN LOTTERY NO.W-597th DRAW held on:- 04/01/2021
1st Prize Rs :7500000/- WR 746417 (ATTINGAL)
Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-
WN 746417, WO 746417, WP 746417, WS 746417, WT 746417, WU 746417, WV 746417, WW 746417, WX 746417, WY 746417, WZ 746417
2nd Prize Rs :500000/-
WS 354110 (KOTTAYAM)
3rd Prize Rs :100000/-
WN 146812 (KOLLAM), WO 470835 (GURUVAYOOR), WP 249024 (PALAKKAD), WR 329571 (CHITTUR), WS 822764 (KOTTAYAM), WT 168489 (MALAPPURAM), WU 693022 (MANANTHAVADY), WV 739857 (GURUVAYOOR), WW 711005 (CHITTUR), WX 409510 (ERNAKULAM), WY 103888 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), WZ 517955 (PAYYANUR)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
4th Prize-Rs :5000/-
0155, 0252, 0904, 1141, 1267, 1377, 1448, 2202, 2763, 3859, 4586, 5081, 5412, 6133, 6809, 8603, 8705, 8732
5th Prize-Rs :2000/-
0264, 3321, 3962, 4519, 4664, 5312, 6799, 8180, 9814, 9928
6th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0363, 0675, 1023, 1172, 2270, 2913, 5864, 6614, 9359, 9623, 9796, 9945
7th Prize-Rs :500/-
0030, 0086, 0227, 0488, 0630, 0840, 1077, 1287, 1498, 1579, 2059, 2168, 2314, 2475, 2569, 2754, 2858, 2871, 3130, 3194, 3345, 3509, 3579, 3599, 3910, 3927, 3943, 4013, 4049, 4071, 4187, 4427, 4599, 4669, 4679, 4829, 4962, 5088, 5349, 5427, 5645, 5831, 5958, 5994, 6041, 6227, 6255, 6426, 6473, 6568, 6576, 6587, 6671, 6755, 6851, 6859, 7425, 7629, 7712, 7731, 8003, 8157, 8255, 8418, 8419, 8477, 8510, 8588, 8670, 8700, 8773, 9151, 9155, 9340, 9545, 9875, 9927, 9940
8th Prize-Rs :100/-
0055, 0139, 0161, 0162, 0183, 0269, 0410, 0431, 0560, 0600, 0610, 0639, 0694, 0757, 0815, 1032, 1048, 1110, 1217, 1288, 1347, 1354, 1416, 1470, 1501, 1573, 1638, 1692, 1721, 1922, 1944, 1988, 2028, 2128, 2129, 2143, 2175, 2319, 2325, 2380, 2597, 2634, 2664, 2745, 2928, 2929, 2934, 3077, 3204, 3358, 3373, 3389, 3540, 3552, 3824, 3832, 3957, 4009, 4029, 4330, 4524, 4678, 4889, 4973, 5052, 5095, 5306, 5371, 5488, 5622, 5661, 5907, 6024, 6153, 6253, 6356, 6419, 6558, 6592, 6612, 6627, 6641, 6702, 6707, 6878, 6928, 6988, 7097, 7115, 7139, 7198, 7245, 7256, 7341, 7413, 7524, 7527, 7529, 7679, 7762, 7827, 7842, 8161, 8234, 8245, 8268, 8401, 8512, 8699, 8752, 8801, 8944, 9079, 9222, 9311, 9320, 9361, 9683, 9990, 9992
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.