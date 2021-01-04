 Top
Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 04 January - Check here

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 11:50 AM GMT

WIN-WIN LOTTERY NO.W-597th DRAW held on:- 04/01/2021

1st Prize Rs :7500000/- WR 746417 (ATTINGAL)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

WN 746417, WO 746417, WP 746417, WS 746417, WT 746417, WU 746417, WV 746417, WW 746417, WX 746417, WY 746417, WZ 746417

2nd Prize Rs :500000/-

WS 354110 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd Prize Rs :100000/-

WN 146812 (KOLLAM), WO 470835 (GURUVAYOOR), WP 249024 (PALAKKAD), WR 329571 (CHITTUR), WS 822764 (KOTTAYAM), WT 168489 (MALAPPURAM), WU 693022 (MANANTHAVADY), WV 739857 (GURUVAYOOR), WW 711005 (CHITTUR), WX 409510 (ERNAKULAM), WY 103888 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), WZ 517955 (PAYYANUR)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0155, 0252, 0904, 1141, 1267, 1377, 1448, 2202, 2763, 3859, 4586, 5081, 5412, 6133, 6809, 8603, 8705, 8732

5th Prize-Rs :2000/-

0264, 3321, 3962, 4519, 4664, 5312, 6799, 8180, 9814, 9928

6th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0363, 0675, 1023, 1172, 2270, 2913, 5864, 6614, 9359, 9623, 9796, 9945

7th Prize-Rs :500/-

0030, 0086, 0227, 0488, 0630, 0840, 1077, 1287, 1498, 1579, 2059, 2168, 2314, 2475, 2569, 2754, 2858, 2871, 3130, 3194, 3345, 3509, 3579, 3599, 3910, 3927, 3943, 4013, 4049, 4071, 4187, 4427, 4599, 4669, 4679, 4829, 4962, 5088, 5349, 5427, 5645, 5831, 5958, 5994, 6041, 6227, 6255, 6426, 6473, 6568, 6576, 6587, 6671, 6755, 6851, 6859, 7425, 7629, 7712, 7731, 8003, 8157, 8255, 8418, 8419, 8477, 8510, 8588, 8670, 8700, 8773, 9151, 9155, 9340, 9545, 9875, 9927, 9940

8th Prize-Rs :100/-

0055, 0139, 0161, 0162, 0183, 0269, 0410, 0431, 0560, 0600, 0610, 0639, 0694, 0757, 0815, 1032, 1048, 1110, 1217, 1288, 1347, 1354, 1416, 1470, 1501, 1573, 1638, 1692, 1721, 1922, 1944, 1988, 2028, 2128, 2129, 2143, 2175, 2319, 2325, 2380, 2597, 2634, 2664, 2745, 2928, 2929, 2934, 3077, 3204, 3358, 3373, 3389, 3540, 3552, 3824, 3832, 3957, 4009, 4029, 4330, 4524, 4678, 4889, 4973, 5052, 5095, 5306, 5371, 5488, 5622, 5661, 5907, 6024, 6153, 6253, 6356, 6419, 6558, 6592, 6612, 6627, 6641, 6702, 6707, 6878, 6928, 6988, 7097, 7115, 7139, 7198, 7245, 7256, 7341, 7413, 7524, 7527, 7529, 7679, 7762, 7827, 7842, 8161, 8234, 8245, 8268, 8401, 8512, 8699, 8752, 8801, 8944, 9079, 9222, 9311, 9320, 9361, 9683, 9990, 9992


The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Click here for the official notification


Sentinel Digital Desk
