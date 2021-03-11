Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 11 March - Check here

KARUNYA PLUS LOTTERY NO.KN-359th DRAW held on:- 11/03/2021
1st Prize Rs :8000000/- PX 230216 (ALAPPUZHA)
Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-
PN 230216, PO 230216, PP 230216, PR 230216, PS 230216, PT 230216, PU 230216, PV 230216, PW 230216, PY 230216, PZ 230216
2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-
PX 658218 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
3rd Prize Rs :100000/-
PN 679470 (NEYYATTINKARA), PO 460506 (IRINJALAKUDA), PP 116421 (KAYAMKULAM), PR 673135 (CHERTHALA), PS 490287 (NEYYATTINKARA), PT 868039 (CHERTHALA), PU 753910 (CHITTUR), PV 405229 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), PW 686076 (MALAPPURAM), PX 326006 (IRINJALAKUDA), PY 560845 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), PZ 488480 (NEYYATTINKARA)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
4th Prize-Rs :5000/-
0069, 0071, 0169, 1817, 2612, 3535, 3896, 3956, 4806, 5108, 5613, 5822, 6254, 6399, 7135, 8838, 8992, 9808
5th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0045, 0247, 0249, 0595, 0714, 1140, 1335, 1690, 1767, 2086, 2233, 2428, 2616, 2828, 3453, 3472, 4802, 4842, 5232, 5321, 5366, 5578, 5889, 6126, 6447, 7705, 8379, 8543, 8569, 9070, 9851, 9966
6th Prize-Rs :500/-
0273, 0313, 0413, 0518, 0564, 0697, 0774, 0809, 0840, 0866, 0889, 0899, 1113, 1260, 1263, 1513, 1549, 1631, 1657, 1842, 1905, 2052, 2105, 2187, 2350, 2367, 2442, 2551, 2563, 2680, 2875, 2893, 2939, 3195, 3342, 3440, 3891, 3966, 4079, 4203, 4393, 4441, 4855, 4921, 5009, 5110, 5129, 5166, 5293, 5295, 5376, 5386, 5413, 5700, 5740, 5868, 5886, 6029, 6196, 6210, 6509, 7050, 7161, 7483, 7528, 7590, 7884, 8068, 8100, 8472, 8493, 8615, 8735, 9750, 9755, 9889
7th Prize-Rs :100/-
0046, 0053, 0158, 0514, 0544, 0548, 0634, 0815, 0819, 0926, 1047, 1064, 1117, 1172, 1324, 1461, 1604, 1650, 1672, 1759, 1930, 2235, 2515, 2522, 2533, 2690, 2818, 3018, 3040, 3104, 3207, 3240, 3271, 3460, 3477, 3722, 3811, 3875, 4052, 4269, 4283, 4391, 4417, 4575, 4631, 4717, 4780, 5107, 5217, 5219, 5262, 5268, 5442, 5470, 5542, 5562, 5625, 5649, 5816, 5818, 5837, 5918, 6119, 6121, 6164, 6185, 6299, 6325, 6470, 6637, 6705, 6773, 6819, 6846, 6914, 6945, 6972, 7040, 7228, 7247, 7334, 7442, 7449, 7566, 7576, 7621, 7672, 7726, 7740, 7742, 7754, 7821, 7920, 7973, 8004, 8018, 8066, 8159, 8208, 8247, 8262, 8306, 8329, 8376, 8490, 8544, 8597, 8648, 8867, 8870, 8890, 8892, 8903, 9411, 9500, 9625, 9656, 9853, 9950, 9954
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
