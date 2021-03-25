Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 25 March - Check here

KARUNYA PLUS LOTTERY NO.KN-361st DRAW held on:- 25/03/2021

1st Prize Rs :8000000/- PX 485586 (THIRUR)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

PN 485586, PO 485586, PP 485586, PR 485586, PS 485586, PT 485586, PU 485586, PV 485586, PW 485586, PY 485586, PZ 485586

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

PY 745154 (ADIMALY)

3rd Prize Rs :100000/-

PN 303157 (GURUVAYOOR), PO 317438 (ADOOR), PP 782043 (KANNUR), PR 753861 (ADOOR), PS 578326 (KOZHIKKODE), PT 829472 (THRISSUR), PU 610528 (ERNAKULAM), PV 275491 (CHITTUR), PW 445726 (IDUKKI), PX 170411 (ERNAKULAM), PY 558989 (KOLLAM), PZ 630079 (ADOOR)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0047, 0397, 0473, 1149, 1308, 1344, 1610, 3094, 3993, 4190, 5062, 5507, 7458, 8732, 9104, 9208, 9220, 9375

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0539, 0816, 0834, 1391, 1671, 1762, 1837, 1882, 2115, 3449, 3486, 3569, 3898, 3921, 4063, 4233, 4278, 5533, 5814, 5823, 5863, 5999, 6361, 6634, 6768, 7141, 7171, 7372, 7378, 7913, 8467, 9107, 9203, 9549

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0046, 0150, 0151, 0217, 0409, 0685, 0795, 0847, 0890, 0891, 1014, 1246, 1465, 1466, 1490, 1587, 1800, 1848, 1995, 2030, 2165, 2238, 2345, 2390, 2925, 3048, 3114, 3159, 3264, 3474, 3856, 4122, 4158, 4209, 5057, 5134, 5196, 5215, 5467, 5537, 5549, 5620, 5911, 5973, 6058, 6061, 6105, 6214, 6226, 6494, 6531, 6870, 7092, 7238, 7357, 7407, 7997, 8005, 8009, 8063, 8071, 8144, 8185, 8576, 8694, 8826, 8880, 9019, 9088, 9132, 9153, 9213, 9217, 9244, 9380, 9452, 9453, 9647, 9812, 9877

7th Prize-Rs :100/-

0011, 0043, 0207, 0371, 0386, 0410, 0490, 0499, 0527, 0550, 0609, 0615, 0818, 0914, 0950, 0957, 0969, 1009, 1031, 1066, 1180, 1254, 1292, 1345, 1519, 1576, 1662, 1746, 2113, 2131, 2133, 2182, 2188, 2198, 2340, 2631, 2734, 2818, 2833, 2855, 2866, 2944, 3044, 3057, 3113, 3233, 3258, 3289, 3332, 3335, 3340, 3428, 3570, 3733, 3757, 3837, 4016, 4060, 4549, 4925, 4995, 5015, 5128, 5203, 5243, 5265, 5273, 5274, 5301, 5310, 5478, 5546, 5654, 5691, 5697, 5944, 6017, 6073, 6141, 6177, 6209, 6290, 6296, 6310, 6332, 6927, 7054, 7084, 7121, 7299, 7366, 7394, 7436, 7569, 7604, 7677, 7775, 7830, 7836, 7872, 7890, 7993, 8001, 8041, 8331, 8348, 8446, 8496, 8852, 8853, 8889, 9017, 9041, 9048, 9158, 9228, 9284, 9296, 9359, 9465, 9655, 9658, 9670, 9898, 9915, 9962





The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Please check the official notification below



