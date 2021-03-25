Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 25 March - Check here

KARUNYA PLUS LOTTERY NO.KN-361st DRAW held on:- 25/03/2021
1st Prize Rs :8000000/- PX 485586 (THIRUR)
Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-
PN 485586, PO 485586, PP 485586, PR 485586, PS 485586, PT 485586, PU 485586, PV 485586, PW 485586, PY 485586, PZ 485586
2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-
PY 745154 (ADIMALY)
3rd Prize Rs :100000/-
PN 303157 (GURUVAYOOR), PO 317438 (ADOOR), PP 782043 (KANNUR), PR 753861 (ADOOR), PS 578326 (KOZHIKKODE), PT 829472 (THRISSUR), PU 610528 (ERNAKULAM), PV 275491 (CHITTUR), PW 445726 (IDUKKI), PX 170411 (ERNAKULAM), PY 558989 (KOLLAM), PZ 630079 (ADOOR)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
4th Prize-Rs :5000/-
0047, 0397, 0473, 1149, 1308, 1344, 1610, 3094, 3993, 4190, 5062, 5507, 7458, 8732, 9104, 9208, 9220, 9375
5th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0539, 0816, 0834, 1391, 1671, 1762, 1837, 1882, 2115, 3449, 3486, 3569, 3898, 3921, 4063, 4233, 4278, 5533, 5814, 5823, 5863, 5999, 6361, 6634, 6768, 7141, 7171, 7372, 7378, 7913, 8467, 9107, 9203, 9549
6th Prize-Rs :500/-
0046, 0150, 0151, 0217, 0409, 0685, 0795, 0847, 0890, 0891, 1014, 1246, 1465, 1466, 1490, 1587, 1800, 1848, 1995, 2030, 2165, 2238, 2345, 2390, 2925, 3048, 3114, 3159, 3264, 3474, 3856, 4122, 4158, 4209, 5057, 5134, 5196, 5215, 5467, 5537, 5549, 5620, 5911, 5973, 6058, 6061, 6105, 6214, 6226, 6494, 6531, 6870, 7092, 7238, 7357, 7407, 7997, 8005, 8009, 8063, 8071, 8144, 8185, 8576, 8694, 8826, 8880, 9019, 9088, 9132, 9153, 9213, 9217, 9244, 9380, 9452, 9453, 9647, 9812, 9877
7th Prize-Rs :100/-
0011, 0043, 0207, 0371, 0386, 0410, 0490, 0499, 0527, 0550, 0609, 0615, 0818, 0914, 0950, 0957, 0969, 1009, 1031, 1066, 1180, 1254, 1292, 1345, 1519, 1576, 1662, 1746, 2113, 2131, 2133, 2182, 2188, 2198, 2340, 2631, 2734, 2818, 2833, 2855, 2866, 2944, 3044, 3057, 3113, 3233, 3258, 3289, 3332, 3335, 3340, 3428, 3570, 3733, 3757, 3837, 4016, 4060, 4549, 4925, 4995, 5015, 5128, 5203, 5243, 5265, 5273, 5274, 5301, 5310, 5478, 5546, 5654, 5691, 5697, 5944, 6017, 6073, 6141, 6177, 6209, 6290, 6296, 6310, 6332, 6927, 7054, 7084, 7121, 7299, 7366, 7394, 7436, 7569, 7604, 7677, 7775, 7830, 7836, 7872, 7890, 7993, 8001, 8041, 8331, 8348, 8446, 8496, 8852, 8853, 8889, 9017, 9041, 9048, 9158, 9228, 9284, 9296, 9359, 9465, 9655, 9658, 9670, 9898, 9915, 9962
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Please check the official notification below
