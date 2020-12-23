Rs 19.73 lakh fine imposed on Republic Bharat's 'Puchta Hai Bharat' show





Mumbai: The broadcast regulator of United Kingdom (UK), Office of Communications or OfCom has penalised the prime debate show of Arnab Goswami - 'Puchta Hai Bharat'on Republic Bharat. It is the the Hindi news channel of Republic News Network. The broadcast regulator, OfCom has imposed a fine of 20 thousand pounds on Republic Bharat's Debate show, Puchta Hai Bharat'. The amount of the fine in Indian currency is Rs 19.73 lakh. The debate show is hosted by Arnab Goswami.

The fine has been imposed on Worldview Media Network Limited, for "failing to comply with broadcasting rules". The fine has been imposed on Republic Bharat as it broadcasted content, which involved "offensive language", "abusive or derogatory treatment of individuals, groups, religions or communities" and "hate speech".

OfCom said that the September 6, 2019 episode of 'Puchta Hai Bharat', hosted by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, contained "uncontextualised hate speech", which was expressed by Goswami and a few guests "violated its broadcasting norms".

In an official release by OfCom, it said, "Ofcom has imposed a sanction on the Licensee of a financial penalty of £20,000, a direction to broadcast a statement of Ofcom's findings on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom, and a direction not to repeat the program."

The episode of September 6, 2019 was connected to India's Chandrayaan 2 mission to the moon. It also involved a comparison between India's space exploration and technological advancements to Pakistan's. The content was also about Pakistan's alleged terrorist activities against Indian targets.

OfCom said in their statement that Goswami and his panelists reffered to the people of Pakistan, "Their scientists, doctors, their leaders, politicians all are terrorists. Even their sports people. Every child is a terrorist over there. Every child is a terrorist. You are dealing with a terrorist entity."

Republic Bharat has been asked to air an apology.









