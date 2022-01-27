Union Minister Naqvi Slams Hamid Ansari Over His Remarks At US's Muslim Body Event

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed former Vice-President Hamid Ansari over his ''cultural nationalism'' remarks.

Hamid Ansari had made this remark while addressing an event organized by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) on Wednesday.

Naqvi further claimed that the event which Hamid Ansari attended was organized by a group that had a link with the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan army.

While speaking at the event, Hamid Ansari had said that people in India are scared. One particular religion is being instigated.

''People are being divided into religious lines. Hindu nationalism is a matter of concern and there is an atmosphere of insecurity in the country,'' he added.

Later, his remarks created an uproar, and reacting to his comment, Naqvi said,'' This Indo-American Muslim Council, who had a link with SIMI and ISI, who used to propagate anti-India bashing and Modi bashing, has done it again''.

Slamming further, Naqvi went on criticizing Ansari for using the Popular Front of India (PFI) while he was sitting on a constitutional post.

''Country always follows the principle of tolerance and secularism,'' Naqvi added.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned Ansari's remarks.

