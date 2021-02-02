West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Breaks Into Dance During Mass Wedding Ceremony

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing during a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district.

In the viral video, the chief minister was seen hand in hand with other tribal dancers at the mass wedding ceremony, dancing to the beats of drums.



She distributed gifts to the newlywed couples at the event, as a part of TMC's outreach ahead of polls.



A video of Mamata Banerjee dancing at a mass wedding function has been posted by news agency ANI.



The video shows Mamata Banerjee joyfully dancing along with the other dancers. She then leaves the dancers' group and moves away to another group of dancers.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district. pic.twitter.com/zIDyhRDS7x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, while addressing a poll rally, CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the Centre over the Budget announcement for tea workers.



She said that BJP is ahead in making the announcement but doesn't implement their promises on the ground.



Mamata Banerjee said that the Finance Minister has made the promise for tea workers in her speech this year but her government has already implemented schemes for the welfare of the tea workers.



Earlier on February 1, the Finance Minister Nirmala while presenting the Budget for 2021, proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states - Assam and West Bengal.



"I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal," the Finance Minister said.

It is to be mentioned that the Tea industries in the state of West Bengal and Assam have been badly affected during the COVID-19 lockdown and it is said to have incurred a revenue loss of Rs 1,200 crore.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown and devastating floods have hit the 180-year-old Assam tea industry hard in the year 2020. Reportedly, there are 803 registered tea gardens and over 10,000 small tea gardens in Assam.





Also Read: World Wetlands Day 2021: All You Need to Know

Also Watch: AASU protest across Assam, Burn Effigies of CM Sarbananda Sonowal