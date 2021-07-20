Woman Uploads Video of 'Vulgar Dance' With Son on Social Media, DCW Seeks FIR Against Woman

NEW DELHI: In order to gain popularity on social media, a woman created a video wherein she can be seen dancing in a "vulgar and provocative manner" with a 10-12-year-old boy who she claims is her son.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police demanding an FIR to be lodged against the woman who has allegedly uploaded a video clip of "vulgar dance" with her son on social media.

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, said, "Social media provides a good platform for anyone to showcase their art. But some people start doing shameful things to get popularity. Where a small 10-12-year-old child needs to be taught a good lesson, his own mother is making this kind of porn video with him. We are a women's commission, of course, but that doesn't mean we support the wrong woman. We have sent a notice to the Delhi Police to take strict action against this woman.

Notably, the video was posted on Instagram reels from an account that has more than 1.60 lakh followers.

"Taking suo motu cognizance in the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in this notice stated "The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on a set of extremely obscene videos of a lady with a minor child that has gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, a lady Call bc SCCI1 (dancing extremely provocatively with a 10-12-year-old male child whom she claims to be her own son. The videos of the lady and the child arc obscene and the lady performs such activities in the videos, which can be termed as SCX1131 activities with a minor child. In the video, the child has been made to dance inappropriately, grabbing the lady and making sexual gestures.

The actions of the lady cannot be deemed fit to be the behaviour of an adult person with a minor child, that too her own child. The activities of the lady will not only severely affect the mental state of the child involved in the video, but will also cause a negative impact on the people including other children watching the video:

The child in question, who appears to have been sexualised at such an early stage and is being taught to objectify his own mother, shall, if not checked today, be prone to objectifying other women as well and may develop a criminal mentality. Further, the manner in which the male child in the video appears to be sexualised needs to be investigated whether he ishas been subjected to other forms of sexual abuse. It is CiC3T that the actions of the lady clearly constitute a criminal offence under the POCSO Act, IPC, and IT Act."





