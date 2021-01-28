'Won't contest in Kerala Assembly polls' Says Mullappally Ramachandran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramachandran said on Wednesday that he would not contest the Assembly elections slated to be held this year.

The former Union Minister of State for Home said that he would instead continue as state party chief and lead the Congress-led UDF to electoral victory, just as it had done by winning 19 of the 20 LokSabha seats in the 2019 general elections in the state.

"I will not contest in the coming elections. My sole aim is to bring the Congress and the UDF back to power in Kerala. The misrule and anti-people policies of the Left government has taken a toll on the state's people. My candidature is not a big issue. As a responsible state Congress President, I am working tirelessly to bring back the party to power," Ramachandran told IANS on phone.

The seven-term MP has thus put to rest speculations on his candidature from the Kalpetta seat in Wayanad district or Koyilandi in Kozhikode district.

Ramachandran, who enjoys an unblemished political track record, has been a "giant killer". He had defeated CPI-M's then sitting MP P Sathidevi by a huge vote margin from the red bastion of Vatakara in Kozhikode district in the 2009 LokSabha elections. (IANS)

Also Read: 10-men Kerala ride on Murray's late brace to stun Jamshedpur

Also Watch: IMCHA IMCHEN: STORMING APPLE MUSIC'S TOP HITS 2020







