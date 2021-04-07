Won't end farmers stir even if there is nationwide lockdown' Says Rakesh Tikait

GHAZIPUR: With the surge in coronavirus cases all over the country, the threat of the pandemic looms large over the hundreds of farmers sitting on protest at various borders of the national capital since the last four months. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson RakeshTikait has clearly said the farmers' stir will not end even if a lockdown is imposed across the country. In the last few days COVID-19 has spread at a rapid pace breaking the earlier record of COVID numbers in the last seven to eight months. Asked about the surge in COVID-19 cases, RakeshTikait told IANS: "We will not let the Centre make the farmers' protest another ShaheenBagh movement. Lockdown may be imposed in the entire country, but the farmers' stir will continue. The requisite COVID guidelines will be followed by the farmers sitting at the protest sites." (IANS)

