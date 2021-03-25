'Would not call RSS a Sangh Parivar, it's a misnomer,' says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Launching an attack on the Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh (RSS), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups 'Sangh Parivar' (united family) as it is a misnomer, and the organisation does not possess the values of a family.



Gandhi said that a family has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation has none of these.

In a tweet in Hindi today, he said he will no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as 'Sangh Parivar',

मेरा मानना है कि RSS व सम्बंधित संगठन को संघ परिवार कहना सही नहीं- परिवार में महिलाएँ होती हैं, बुजुर्गों के लिए सम्मान होता, करुणा और स्नेह की भावना होती है- जो RSS में नहीं है।



This comes a day after he said that the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh was a result of the Sangh Parivar's "vicious propaganda" to pitch one community against another and trample on minorities.

"The attack in UP on nuns from Kerala is a result of the vicious propaganda run by the Sangh Parivar to pitch one community against another and trample the minorities. Time for us as a nation to introspect and take corrective steps to defeat such divisive forces," Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.





As per reports, four nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were harassed in Uttar Pradesh purportedly by members of the Bajrang Dal.

The nuns who were travelling to Odisha were detained on March 19, after local Bajrang Dal members complained that two women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion. The police said there was no basis in the complaint and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha, said reports.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strong action against the perpetrators, saying such incidents tarnish the image of the nation.

Vijayan in a tweet stated, "Harassment of nuns in UP is shocking. Indian citizens' fundamental rights have been violated. Bajrang Dal and UP Police have tarnished India's image and our ancient tradition of religious tolerance. Wrote to @HMOIndia requesting intervention, so that authorities take action."





The news of nuns from Kerala being harassed in a BJP-ruled state, Uttar Pradesh, has also found echo in poll-bound Kerala.

On the other hand, Amit Shah who was campaigning at Kerala assured the people that the culprits behind this incident will be brought to justice at the earliest.

