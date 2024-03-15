Nagaland: New Education Policy 2020 Aims to Bridge Education-Employability Gap, Says Nagaland Governor

NAGALAND: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has recently put forward the importance of implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to bridge the education and employment gap at a seminar held at Haryana's Central University.

Addressing to the grand audience of the seminar, La Ganesan highlighted the objective of the scheme and has identified it as a vision document, acknowledging the challenges in current education and a framework proposing innovative solutions to address them.

Governor La Ganesan also emphasized that the program focuses on holistic development and lifelong learning as a key pillar. He acknowledged that it would not only foster skills but also develop essential skills, attitudes and value in order to attain success in the era of the 21st century, throwing light on the fact that how the change in education system is a need of the hour so that it equips students with tools.

In connectivity to this vision is the promotion of vocational education along with training and learning to provide students with the real-world experience and practical skills that are in high demand in the workplace.

Governor La Ganesan’s comments throw light on the transformative nature of NEP 2020 that rightly aims to transform India’s education landscape. This relevant and innovative approach of the scheme rightly marks a departure from traditional approaches.

It also emphasizes flexibility and relevance to meet the evolving needs of society.

India as a nation is currently seeking to establish itself as a global leader in education, the successful implementation of the NEP 2020 policy stands as a pivotal step towards this revolutionary method in the education system which is projected to make reforms in education in the coming days.

As it shifts the focus on closing the educational and employment gaps, the NEP 2020 clearly provides a distinct path towards a dynamic education system that is set on empowering individuals and inspiring the nation to prosperity.