14 BJP leaders seek Rajya Sabha ticket as ECI notifies Arunachal Pradesh poll

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday notified the Rajya Sabha election in Arunachal Pradesh, initiating the process to elect a successor to sitting MP Nabam Rebia, whose term ends on June 23.

Nominations opened on Monday and will continue until June 8. Scrutiny will be held on June 9, while candidates may withdraw their nominations by June 11. Polling, if required, will take place on June 18, with counting scheduled the same day.

Meanwhile, 14 leaders applied for the ruling BJP's nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat. State BJP president Kaling Moyong said 14 aspirants had submitted applications.

The contenders include Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, incumbent MP Nabam Rebia, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, former ministers Taba Tedir and Tage Taki, and former BJP state presidents Tai Tagak and Dr Tangor Tapak.

Party sources said no candidate had been finalised and the BJP Parliamentary Board was yet to decide on its nominee. They also dismissed social media speculation regarding the selection of a candidate.

With the BJP holding an overwhelming majority in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, its nominee is expected to secure the seat comfortably.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh CEO reviews preparations for June 18 Rajya Sabha polls