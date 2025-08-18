Arunachal News

15 villages in Arunachal’s Tirap declared TB mukt panchayats

Tirap district honors 15 villages as “TB Mukt Panchayats” during 79th Independence Day, marking progress in PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
TB mukt panchayats
Published on

Our correspondent

Itanagar: In a major milestone for the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, 15 villages in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh were felicitated as “TB Mukt Panchayats” during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Khonsa and Deomali. Among them, Longkhong, Chasa, Bera, and Kalagaon received silver trophies and certificates, while Mopaya, Namsang, Sipini, Sumsi-Pathar, Makat, Wasathong, Jumdang, Pansumthong, Wathin, Luthong, and Lapnan were honoured with bronze trophies in recognition of their collective efforts to eliminate tuberculosis.

Also Read: Arunachal to fast-track all green energy projects: Khandu

Also Watch:

Tirap
TB mukt

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com