17 patients recover from Corona in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: While 17 Coronavirus-infected patients recovered in Arunachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the State to 16,350, only one person tested positive for COVID-19 pushing the State's COVID-19 tally to 16,630, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 225 active cases, while 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.The recovery rate among the Coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.31 per cent.

The fresh case was reported from Tawang district. The positivity rate stands at 1.69 per cent and the fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 87, followed by Tawang (26), West Kameng (22) and East Siang (25).

So far, the State has tested 3,72,693 samples for COVID-19, including 235 on Sunday.

