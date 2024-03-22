178 illegal JE appointments in PWD: Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Youth Association

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Youth Association (APACYA) said that according to the preliminary investigation report by the SIC of state police, there are around 178 illegal appointments in the JE (civil) in the public work department (PWD).

Addressing the media at the press club here today, APACYA President Nabam Tapak said massive illegal appointments of JE were executed from 2015 to 2018 by the officials of PWD (coordination). Wherein around 125 candidates were illegally appointed. However, according to a recent report by the SIC, the number of illegal appointments is around 178.

Appreciating the SIC for prompt action, he also appealed to complete the entire investigation in time for the public's welfare. He said every individual (JE) involved in the case should be investigated thoroughly and a chargesheet filed immediately.

He also appealed to the state government to terminate all the officials involved in the case and announce a fresh exam notification. Also, the SIC should investigate the then PWD Superintendent Engineer (SE), Techi Rotu, and other officers under whose management the illegal appointments were made.

Of many of the illegal JE appointees, Tapak claimed that Sorang Takap, Tajum Makcha, Mipi Padu, Gollo Cha, and Techi Loma were appointed in 2017. Doba Bado, Yapi Gara, Hibu Tada, Chukhu Anu, and Bat Paul were appointed in 2016 and Ribom Basar in 2018.

“Rotu Techi is responsible for the entire illegal appointment, and therefore he should clarify the matter to the public,” he added.

Earlier, under the banner of the All Arunachal Pradesh RTI Activists Association (AARTIAA), Tapak informed us that the case relating to the illegal appointment of more than 100 JE (civil) in the Public Works Department (PWD) from the years 2015 to 2018 was entrusted to the SIC of state police by the state government.

He also disclosed the names of the Viva-Voice board members for the recruitment of JE (civil) conducted by the PWD.

He claimed that there has been a massive illegal appointment of JEs whose names were put on the waiting list without following the code procedures. Subsequently, the association requested the chief minister’s office look into the issue.

