23 candidates in Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls have criminal cases

ITANAGAR: As many as 23 candidates, who are in the fray for the April 19 assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, have criminal cases registered against them, according to a report.

The report prepared by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Arunachal Pradesh Election Watch, which was released on Wednesday, revealed that out of the 23 candidates with criminal cases in the state, 20 have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

The report was prepared after analyzing the self-sworn affidavits of 142 out of 143 contesting candidates in the assembly polls. The percentage of contesting candidates with criminal cases is 16 while that of candidates with serious criminal cases stood at 14.

Among the 23 candidates, the ruling BJP has fielded 11 candidates with criminal cases against them, Congress (4), NCP (3), National People’s Party (NPP) and Peoples Party of Arunachal with two each and one independent, respectively. Candidates with serious criminal cases against them include nine from BJP, four from Congress, NCP (3), PPA (2) and two candidates from NPP.

Two candidates have declared cases related to crime against women in their affidavits. Out of them, one has declared case related to rape and the other declared case related to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, the report said. “The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 16 per cent candidates with criminal cases,” the report said.

All major parties contesting in assembly elections have given tickets to 10 to 21 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against them, the report added. As per these mandatory guidelines by Supreme Court, the reasons for such selection have to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned.

Also Read: Arunachal: Controversy Erupts as Chakma Candidate Nominates for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls (sentinelassam.com)