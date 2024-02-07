27 persons arrested for violating Inner Line Permits in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As many as 27 persons were arrested by the Lower Siang district police on the charges of defying the provisions of Inner Line Permits under Sec 3 of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The arrested persons were mostly labourers from neighbouring states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar who were caught at various checkpoints without any valid Inner Line Permit. Later on, all the labourers were extricated on execution of bond with penalty after being produced before the court of Executive Magistrate Tajum Ronya. The district administration, meanwhile, said that it is committed to control illegal immigrants into the territory of Arunachal Pradesh through the Likabali check gate. The administration instructed the District Police to have strict vigil on the movement of people from outside the state.

Further, it also appealed to the public, particularly the contractors to obtain proper and valid ILP in favour of labourers, from the competent authority in order to get through the check gates without any problem.

