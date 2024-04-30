5-day Yoga classes conclude at Engo Takar Dere, Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 5 days free yoga classes for people above 50 years, organized by the Ayi Ke Ekum Society concluded today at the Engo Takar Dere on Monday.

Ayi Ke Ekum society is a home and a day care center for elders’ and was formed last year with a vision to provide recreational activities to elders. More than 40 men and women were imparted Yoga classes for lower back pain and easier mobility.

Aini Taloh, founder Chairperson of voluntary blood donation AYANG gracing the occasion as chief guest emphasized that it was very important to keep oneself fit and mobile whatever may be the age.

She appreciated the Ayi ke Ekum Society for imparting free yoga classes to the Elders for organizing the Yoga classes for elders with missionary zeal and enthusiasm. Yoga mats were presented to two oldest members.

Tigul Megu, Secretary Ayi ke Ekum informed that such classes would be organized from time to time and further urged the elders to avail the opportunity.

