9 BJP candidates file nominations for Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: With two more days left for the last date for filing of nominations to the two Lok Sabha seats and the 60-member assembly in Arunachal Pradesh, a total of nine BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, filed their papers till Friday evening.

Independent candidate Tania June filed his papers for the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency on Friday, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said here on Saturday.

Among the BJP candidates who have so far filed nominations are Khandu from Mukto constituency, Tsering Dorjee (Tawang), Phurpa Tsering (Dirang), Tseten Chombay Kee (Kalaktang), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila), Kento Jini (Aalo East), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), Chau Zingnu Namchoom (Namsai), and Hamjong Tangha from Changlang South constituency, respectively.

“There will be no nomination filing process from Saturday to Monday due to holidays, so the candidates will have to file their papers on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Koyu said, adding that March 27 is the last date for filing nominations.

The scrutiny of papers would be done on March 28, and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is March 30, he said. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls would be held on June 2, and for the Lok Sabha polls, it would be held on June 4, respectively.

The northeastern state would go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the first phase on April 19.

Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly. The term of the present assembly ends on June 2.

