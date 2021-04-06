ACF seeks Christian representatives in all meetings on community issues

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) on Thursday has appealed to the State government to include representatives from Christian community in any consultative meetings that it undertakes with other community-based organizations over matters such as pre-budget issues among other matter.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, ACF president Toko Teki said that the State's Christian community has the potential to actively contribute to the State's development and can share its ideas and experiences during consultative meetings. The ACF president has also appealed to the State government to enter into collaborative mode with the Christian mission schools also as with R K Mission and VKV schools in the State.

Teki informed that there are more than 100 Christian mission schools across Arunachal Pradesh, adding that these educational institutions are rendering their services to students of both urban and rural areas, even at far flung areas.

Meanwhile, he informed that chief minister Pema Khandu during its meeting with ACF representatives on Wednesday on the matter, has assured to provide grant-in-aids to the Christian mission schools annually, and also to look into inviting its representatives for consultative meetings.

Further, the ACF also informed that they have met Environment and Forest minister Mama Natung to discuss the progress in the report on Church construction issue in Tawang.

