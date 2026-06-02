Ahead of 12th Yoga Day, Army conducts wellness sessions in different Northeast states

AGARTALA/ITANAGAR: As part of the build-up to the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the civil administration, organised a series of yoga sessions across several Northeastern states to promote physical well-being, mental wellness and community participation, officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that Spearhead Division under the Spear Corps conducted a yoga session for soldiers on the picturesque banks of Pasang Sonam Lake, at an altitude of nearly 9,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, as part of the month-long celebrations leading up to International Yoga Day 2026.

He said that troops deployed in forward areas participated with enthusiasm, practising simple yoga postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques amid the pristine high-altitude surroundings.

The serene landscape of Pasang Sonam Lake provided an ideal setting to promote physical fitness, mental resilience, inner balance and harmony with nature, the official observed.

According to Lt Col Rawat, the session highlighted the importance of yoga as a healthy routine for soldiers operating in challenging terrain and remote border areas. It encouraged flexibility, concentration, stress management and a positive attitude, while strengthening camaraderie and collective motivation among troops.

The event reflected the Indian Army's continued focus on holistic wellness, discipline and operational fitness. It also showcased the commitment of troops in frontier areas to remain connected with national initiatives such as International Yoga Day, the spokesman said.

In Tripura, as a precursor to the 12th International Yoga Day, the Red Shield Division under Spear Corps, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, organised a Yoga session at the historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by Army personnel, reaffirming their commitment to physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle through the practice of yoga.

According to another defence spokesman, the Yoga session, held against the majestic backdrop of Ujjayanta Palace, one of Tripura's most prominent cultural landmarks, highlighted the harmony between India's ancient yogic traditions and the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast. (IANS)

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