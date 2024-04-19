Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district

ITANAGAR: A Gram Panchayat Chairman and BJP leader in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district was kidnapped by suspected militants on Wednesday, two days ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state on April 19.

Police said that Sangam Wangsu, 50, was kidnapped at gunpoint from his home at Longkhaw in Longding. Soon after the incident, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said no interference in the poll process by underground elements would be tolerated and the security forces would take stringent action against such activities.

A police official said that police and paramilitary forces are on the job to locate the BJP leader. The incident took place amidst reports that a militant outfit allegedly threatened voters to support candidates of a particular political party contesting in the April 19 Assembly elections.

Simultaneous polls for the two Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal West and Arunachal East Parliamentary constituencies - along with 50 Assembly seats would be held on April 19 as the ruling BJP has already won 10 seats in the 60-member Assembly unopposed.

Election officials said that since the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on March 16, as many as 36 incidents have been registered where one person died and 34 persons were injured. (IANS)

