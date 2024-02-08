All Kurung Kumey District Students’ Union demands Seizure of Illegal Arms

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The All Kurung Kumey District Students’ Union (AKKDSU) has appealed to the district administration (DA) to ensure safety of the public by conducting strict verification of arms and ammunition licenses before the ensuing general assembly election 2024, in the district.

The union also said that the firing incident which took the life of an innocent during the 2019 general assembly election should not be repeated. And hence, the union appealed to the DA to seize entire illegal arms within the jurisdiction of Kurung Kumey district.

AKKDSU President, Tarh Demi, addressing the media at the press club here on Wednesday, said that the union is extremely concerned for the safety of the public, especially during the elections. The firing incident during the last general election is a wake-up call for the entire people of the district.

Therefore, the DA should immediately seize the 120 illegal arms which were not produced during the re-verification of the arms license. Whatever may be the reason for not producing the arms and ammunition during verification by the arms holders, the enquiry must be completed immediately.

Demi said that the union is not against any individual holding arms and ammunition in the district. However, for the safety of the public, he appealed to surrender it, and accordingly claim it later.

“To ensure free and fair elections, and for the safety of the public, the DA should immediately act upon their order issued earlier on December 19 last year. Once the date of renewal and submission of arms and ammunition is over, the weapons should be seized,” he added. Informing that around 15-30 days has been provided for the renewal and deposit of arms and ammunition by the DA, AKKDSU secretary, Bapu Bengia said that the effort of the union is to create awareness among the public on the negative impact of illegal arms during elections.

