APCC seeks action against minister over ‘threatening’ poll remark

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday strongly condemned what it described as a “shocking, unconstitutional and undemocratic” statement by state Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing, who allegedly announced at an election rally that no government funds or schemes would be allocated to areas where BJP candidates are defeated.

The opposition party said the remark amounted to an open threat to voters and reflected an attempt to condition development on political loyalty, which it called a grave assault on democratic values, federal principles and the constitutional rights of every citizen. The remark was purportedly made at the residence of BJP candidate Gunu Linggi in Mayu-II in Lower Dibang Valley district. Linggi is contesting from the Roing zilla parishad constituency.

The Congress asserted that government funds do not belong to any political party and said that treating public resources as partisan property undermines the very foundation of governance. According to APCC, the minister’s statement not only insults the intelligence and dignity of the people of the state but also constitutes a blatant misuse of official position.

The party said such behaviour directly violates the Model Code of Conduct, which expressly prohibits intimidation or coercion during elections. It added that the statement could attract penal action under the Representation of the People Act for attempting to influence the free exercise of adult franchise.

The Congress further argued that by suggesting that development would be withheld from areas that do not vote for the BJP, the minister had reduced public welfare, roads, electricity, water supply and basic amenities to political bargaining tools.

The party said this exposes what it alleged to be the BJP’s growing desperation, fear of losing public support and failure to deliver meaningful development on the ground. Calling the remark an “open misuse of power”, APCC urged the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission to take cognizance immediately and initiate strict action.

The party demanded that a case be registered against Tasing for threatening voters, that he tender an unconditional public apology and that he step down from the cabinet. APCC also appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to drop him from the council of ministers on moral grounds.

