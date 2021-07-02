APSCPCR, LDV district administration convened meeting on protection of child rights

A CORRESPONDENT



ROING: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district administration convened a meeting on the protection of child rights on Thursday.

APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung along with Deputy Commissioner K. N. Damo, SP J. K. Lego and other stakeholders from the district attended the meeting here.

Stressing upon the cases of violation of child rights coming to light in the district, Ngurang Achung appealed to all to work in tandem to solve the cases. He urged the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Child Care Institute (CCI) and Childline, Roing to cooperate, coordinate, consult and work in a committed manner keeping the best interest of the child at heart.

He stressed the need to follow procedure, compile the facts and expedite the process of giving justice to the child.

DC Damo termed the CWC, DCPU, CCI and Childline as the four pillars that uphold child rights and support each other by working together for the welfare of children.

Meanwhile, SP J. K. Lego spoke on the need to keep aside personal feelings and ties while dealing with child rights violation cases and advised the stakeholders to take their responsibilities seriously.

He advised that as Courts consider material evidence and not emotional pleas while giving judgments, all the stakeholder committees should work together to make binding cases.

