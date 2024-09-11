Arunachal: 100 KLD Septage Treatment Plant inaugurated in Itanagar under AMRUT 1.0

ITANAGAR: Minister of Urban Local Bodies and Urban Development, Balo Raja, inaugurated the state-of-the-art 100 KLD Septage Treatment Plant (STP) at Chimpu on Tuesday. The plant, which is a significant component of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0, was initiated by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) as part of ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and environmental sustainability in the region.

The event was also attended by Techi Kaso, MLA and Advisor to Minister Urban Local Bodies, Commissioner IMC Techu Aran, Corporators, and other distinguished dignitaries.

Appreciating the IMC team for completing the project, the Minister stated that this project will benefit thousands of people, especially in improving sanitation and environmental sustainability in the capital region.”The project is already completed, and I have personally visited the site before inaugurating it today to review the project. As of now, it is good to activate, and the trial run has also been completed. However, there is a need for more suction vehicles. If we wait for those vehicles, the project may face further delays,” stated the minister.

