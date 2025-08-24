Arunachal: 22 students from Tawang qualify AISSEE; Khandu announces sponsorship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a proud moment for Jang in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, 22 students have qualified in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) and secured admission to Woods Park Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the achievers in a virtual interaction and announced that he would personally sponsor their further studies.

A formal flag-off ceremony was held in Jang on Saturday, marking the students’ onward journey.

The event was attended by Jang additional deputy commissioner Hakraso Kri, senior Army officers of the Baisakhi Brigade, parents, and villagers.

Addressing the gathering, Kri urged the students to remain disciplined and hardworking, expressing hope that many would one day join the defence services. He also lauded the Indian Army’s role, especially the Baisakhi Brigade and Sela Warrior Battalion, for providing free coaching, guidance, and mock tests that helped the aspirants succeed.

Parents and villagers extended gratitude to Khandu for his sponsorship and to the Army units for their continued mentorship, requesting that such support be sustained for the benefit of local youth.

Among the 22 achievers, 13 qualified for Class VI and 9 for Class IX. During their journey to Himachal Pradesh, the students were hosted at Sapper Camp, where Army officers interacted with them and provided refreshments.

