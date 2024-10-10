Arunachal: 4 dead, 3 injured after Wall Collapse at Karsingsa

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Four people lost their lives and three others were injured when the boundary wall of the Central Workshop of Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) in Karsingsa area collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when the wall fell on the opposite side, resulting in the fatalities. The victims who died on the spot have been identified as Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman and Paul. The injured, who are reported to be out of danger, include Akash Biswas, Rakesh Biswas, and Arun Ali.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said a police team promptly reached the site and provided immediate assistance. “The district administration has been informed, and the bodies have been shifted to TRIHMS for post-mortem examination,” the SP said.

