Arunachal: Academician urges Tani youth to embrace cultural identity

ITANAGAR: Noted academic and writer Joram Yalam Nabam has called on younger members of Tani tribes to take pride in their cultural roots and reject feelings of inferiority, stressing the need to reconnect with indigenous knowledge systems.

She delivered a special lecture on ‘Tani Darshan’, jointly organised by the Hindi Department at Arunachal Pradesh University and Jazinja, on Wednesday, a press release informed here on Thursday.

Prof Yalam, who heads the Hindi Department at Rajiv Gandhi University and serves as Chairperson of Jazinja, highlighted issues related to tribal identity, evolving religious perspectives, and the importance of preserving and accurately documenting indigenous oral traditions.

She also emphasised the need to adopt a balanced approach to debates surrounding cultural and religious identity.

Addressing what she termed growing uncertainty among tribal youth regarding their identity, she encouraged them to actively engage with ancestral wisdom and traditions, noting that a strong sense of cultural confidence is both attainable and essential.

A distinguished literary figure, Prof Yalam has authored several works, including Sakshi Hai Peepal, Junglee Phool, Gai-Geka Ki Auratein, Nyishi Janjati Ka Samajbhashik Adhyayan, and Tani Kathayein.

She has been honoured with the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Samman and the Ayodhya Prasad Khatri Smriti Award, becoming the first writer from Northeast India to receive the latter. She was also recently conferred the Femina Game Changer Northeast 2026 Award for her contributions to academics and cultural research.

Earlier, Dr Ing Perme, Head of the Hindi Department at APU and General Secretary of Jazinja, welcomed the gathering and outlined the objectives of the programme.

University Registrar Narmi Darang felicitated the speaker and also addressed the audience.

The lecture concluded with an interactive session involving students and faculty.

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