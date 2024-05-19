Arunachal: ACS Demands Cancellation of Illegal Appointments in Arunachal PHE&WS Department

ITANAGAR: Members of Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) demanded cancellation of illegal appointments in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS) department. This falls under the chief engineer eastern zone, in Changlang district. ACS IPR Secretary Giah Tanam highlighted the detrimental impact of such activities on the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. These practices reduce job opportunities through malpractice.
“With the constant rise of unlawful recruitment procedures in almost every department” Tanam asserted, “this blatant disregard of the integrity of public institutions meant for the people of Arunachal, needs to be stopped as soon as possible.”
Referring to the 2017 recruitment, Tanam pointed out that malpractice extends even to the recruitment of primary school teachers. He emphasized urgency of addressing the PHE&WS department's recruitment issue to safeguard future generations of Arunachal Pradesh. Tanam criticized the Pema Khandu government. It claims to oppose such practices yet allows them to persist. He urged the government to take responsibility and implement strict measures against backdoor appointments.
Tanam revealed that the ACS has submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, outlining three key demands. The first demand is the cancellation of all 25 illegally appointed individuals within 14 days. This should be followed by legal action to ensure compliance with Article 16 of the Constitution which guarantees equal opportunity in public employment.
The second demand is the termination of government officials involved in these illegal appointments. This should serve as a deterrent against future violations. The last demand is for public disclosure of all individuals involved, including politicians, government officials and brokers, to ensure transparency and accountability.
ACS convener Kamin Yangfo stressed that both the appointers and the appointees should face consequences. "There must be action against them (the appointees) as well" he said.
“We will not rest until justice is served, and will continue to monitor this issue,” Yangfo concluded.