Arunachal: Adi organisation seeks judicial probe into Pasighat police action

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Adi Baane Kebang United (ABKU) has sought an inquiry by a sitting judge into the police action against protesters at Raneghat Tinali in Pasighat on October 23, warning of a democratic movement if the authorities fail to act within 14 days.

In a representation to Governor K T Parnaik, the organisation demanded action against the police personnel and magistrate on duty. It alleged that security forces used tear gas and stun grenades against youths who were peacefully dispersing after a 24-hour sit-in protest, injuring several of them. The ABKU said the injured protesters were taken to Bakin Pertin General Hospital and claimed they had no links with the organisations that had called a shutdown against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

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