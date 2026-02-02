Arunachal: AI-based career guidance app launched for schools in Keyi Panyor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Keyi Panyor district administration in Arunachal Pradesh launched an AI-based career awareness and guidance application for government schools as part of efforts to strengthen career counselling and skill development among students.

The initiative was introduced during a one-day training programme conducted in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, with teachers from across the district participating.

The application, a joint initiative of the Union Ministry of Education, NCERT–PSSCIVE and the Wadhwani Foundation, provided structured and verified career information to students, teachers, parents and counsellors. It highlighted cross-sector livelihood opportunities and mapped future career pathways, enabling students to plan skill-based and future-ready careers through safe and reliable guidance approved by national education authorities.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti emphasized the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in helping students make informed career decisions. She underlined the importance of introducing career guidance at the school level to enable students to identify their interests, abilities and long-term opportunities.

Explaining the functioning of the AI-based career advisor, Nagarkoti said the platform used interest-based questions to help students recognize their preferences and suggested suitable career options, subject combinations and skill pathways. She observed that the application would significantly reduce confusion among students after completing school education and support better decision-making.

