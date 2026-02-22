Arunachal: APCC backs KGBV teachers, demands regularization and pay parity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday extended full support to the All Arunachal Pradesh Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Teachers' Association (AAPKGBVTA), demanding immediate regularization, equal pay for equal work and social security benefits for teachers and supporting staff serving under the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) scheme.

In a statement, APCC president Bosiram Siram said that teachers who have been serving continuously for 18 to 19 years under the KGBV scheme are still functioning as contractual employees without job security, pension benefits or pay parity, despite discharging responsibilities similar to their counterparts under SSA and ISSE.

The party observed that the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme, launched in 2004 to provide residential education to girls from marginalized, tribal and remote areas, continues to play a crucial role in strengthening girl-child education in the interior regions of the northeastern state.

