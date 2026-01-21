Arunachal: APIC imposes Rs 25,000 penalty on RWD engineer for RTI violations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on a public information officer (PIO) for gross violations of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, and warned of stricter action, including disciplinary proceedings or an arrest warrant, if compliance is not ensured.

According to an official release from the Commission, the penalty has been levied on PIO-cum-Executive Engineer Rido Allo of the Palin/Jamin division in Kra Daadi district for failing to adhere to the provisions of the RTI Act. The order was issued under APIC case numbers 708/A/2025 and 709/A/2025. The Commission directed the officer to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the Registrar, APIC, through a treasury challan under the Head of Account "0070 - Other Administrative Charge" on or before 20 February. Proof of payment must be submitted along with the complete information sought by the appellant on the next date of hearing.

The APIC cautioned that failure to comply will invite further action under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act, including recommendations for disciplinary measures and the issuance of an arrest warrant under Section 18(3)(a) to compel attendance before the Commission.

