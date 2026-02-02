Arunachal: APU professor’s literacy innovation gets design registration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) at Pasighat in East Siang district marked a major academic achievement as Prof Prakash Chandra Jena, Dean of Academic Affairs, received a certificate of design registration from the Patent Office for his innovation titled “Interactive Literacy Pen for Adult Learners.”

The design was officially registered under Design No. 474334-001, granting national recognition to the innovation aimed at promoting adult literacy. Expressing happiness over the achievement, Prof Jena described it as one of the proudest moments of his life and dedicated the recognition to his colleagues, students and well-wishers for their continued support.

Explaining the concept, he said the interactive literacy pen was developed in line with India’s goal of achieving 100 per cent literacy, with a special focus on adults in rural areas who lack basic reading and writing skills.

The device was designed to motivate adult learners and guide them towards acquiring fundamental literacy.

“The pen provided direction and assistance in developing basic skills such as reading, writing and even speaking,” Prof Jena said, highlighting its user-friendly and supportive design. He added that the innovation was not only beneficial for illiterate adults but also contributed to the country’s overall progress and prosperity.

“Our ultimate target was to achieve complete literacy across all sections of society,” he said. Sharing details of the process, Prof Jena noted that obtaining the design registration took nearly two years. Despite certain challenges, he said the process was manageable with the right expertise, knowledge and resources. Highlighting its relevance to Arunachal Pradesh, Prof Jena said the innovation held special significance for the state, where adult literacy levels remain relatively low. He expressed hope that such initiatives would help rural and adult populations acquire essential life skills. The achievement not only brought personal recognition to Prof Jena but also strengthened the academic and research profile of Arunachal Pradesh University at the national level.

