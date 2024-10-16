Arunachal: Army Conducts Educational Workshop for E-Waste Day Awareness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Sigar military station in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday organized an educational event for school students, to mark the International E-waste Day.

On the eve of international e-waste day, a significant awareness event was organized by the military station to educate government secondary school children and their parents on the pressing issue of e-waste management.

The event was designed to instill a deep understanding of the environmental impact caused by electronic waste and the importance of responsible disposal and recycling.

The event consisted of comprehensive knowledge sessions that covered essential aspects of e-waste, including its hazardous components, proper disposal practices, and the intricate recycling processes that safeguard our environment, an official communique informed.

Students and their parents were sensitized to the “dos and don’ts” of e-waste handling, fostering a sense of responsibility towards reducing the toxic burden on our planet. The highlight of the event was an engaging drawing competition, which provided a creative platform for students to express their ideas on environmental conservation and the future of e-waste management.

Their awareness on the subject showcased not only their artistic talents but also their deep understanding of sustainability, the communique added.

