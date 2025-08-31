Arunachal News

Arunachal: Army's Spearhead Division neutralizes hazardous ordnance in Siang District

Spearhead Division safely recovers & demolishes 15 unserviceable 81mm mortar bombs in Arunachal’s Siang district, averting major civilian threat.
Arunachal Pradesh: In a swift and professional response to a potential crisis, the Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team successfully recovered and thereafter safely demolished 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs in Manigong, Siang District. According to a press release, the sensitive and hazardous ordnance was discovered in an area frequented by civilians during excavation, posing a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the local community. The operation was undertaken in close coordination with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.  (ANI)

