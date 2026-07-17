Arunachal Assembly panel pulls up departments over pending government assurances

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ITANAGAR: The Committee on Government Assurances (GAC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday reviewed the implementation status of assurances made by the state government on the floor of the House during previous terms and called on the departments concerned to ensure their timely compliance. The fifth sitting of the GAC of the Eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held at the Assembly Secretariat conference hall here under the chairmanship of MLA Laisam Simai, according to an official release.

The committee examined the Action Taken Replies submitted by the Public Works Department, the Sports Department, and the Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Department. The assurances under review pertained to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies.

Reviewing the progress of the pending assurances, the committee stressed the need for the departments concerned to ensure expeditious and effective compliance to uphold the sanctity of the House.

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