Arunachal Assembly Speaker PD Sona inaugurates AIFO, commends concept

A Correspondent

NIRJULI: Arunachal Assembly Speaker, P.D. Sona, on Sunday participated in the 3rd edition of the Arunachal Indigenous Festival of Oneness (AIFO) held at the NERIST campus here.

Organized by the NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Student Association (NAPSA), the AIFO unites festivals of various tribes residing in the NERIST campus under a single banner.

In his address, Sona commended the unique concept of celebrating Oneness, emphasizing the festival's significance in promoting culture and unity. He expressed optimism about the festival's continued growth.

Sona also highlighted the importance of language, noting that it not only serves as a medium for connection but also plays a crucial role in defining one's identity.

Other attendees included State BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize, President Tagin Cultural Society Larji Rigia, Addl. Secretary CMO, Ranphoa Ngowa and Director NERIST.

Earlier, the evening gala began with a beautiful mega dance representing all the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh followed by various colourful cultural programmes, drama & fashion show.

