Arunachal: Biyuram Wahge calls for accountability and improved emergency response

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Friday chaired a state-level review meeting to assess the status of maternal health and examine the findings of recent maternal deaths across the state.

The meeting, organised by the National Health Mission (NHM), was attended by Advisor to the Minister (Health & Family Welfare) Dr Mohesh Chai, Directors of Health Services and Family Welfare, Mission Director (NHM), District Medical Officers (DMOs), gynaecologists, and senior officials, a comminique informed here on Saturday. The discussions focused on evaluating ongoing health initiatives, identifying challenges, and formulating strategies to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

Expressing deep concern over recent maternal deaths, Wahge reviewed in detail the causes and contributing factors behind avoidable fatalities in several districts. He emphasised the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination, timely response during maternal health emergencies, and sustained efforts to ensure quality healthcare for all. He also urged doctors and healthcare professionals to remain committed to their duties with dedication, compassion, and accountability, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving maternal and child health outcomes.

In his address, Dr Chai stressed the importance of empathy and meaningful doctor–patient relationships, urging healthcare workers to handle each case with care and understanding.

He advised them to remain calm, patient, and professional, especially in critical situations. To ensure sustained accountability, Dr Chai directed all districts to conduct monthly internal maternal health reviews to analyse each maternal death, identify root causes, and implement corrective measures promptly.

During the meeting, Dr Chai also distributed state certificates for NQAS and LaQshya to the districts of Upper Siang, Namsai, West Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Papum Pare, and Lohit for achieving quality healthcare benchmarks.

