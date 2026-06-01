Arunachal BJP Rallies Behind CM Pema Khandu as CBI Probe into Contract Allegations Continues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP reaffirmed its support for Chief Minister Pema Khandu and dismissed speculation about a leadership change following a Supreme Court-directed CBI inquiry.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong said the party would respect the judicial process and would not consider any decision while the investigation remained underway. He stated that any decision would depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

The Supreme Court had ordered a preliminary CBI inquiry in April into allegations that public works contracts worth about Rs 1,270 crore were awarded between 2015 and 2025 to firms allegedly linked to members of Khandu’s family. The probe is ongoing and no findings have been made public.

BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar said all 46 BJP MLAs remained united under Khandu’s leadership and denied reports of any internal division. He also warned of disciplinary action against party members found spreading misinformation about the chief minister’s alleged resignation.

Another BJP general secretary, Junty Singpho, expressed confidence in both the judiciary and the chief minister, saying the truth would emerge through due process.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha lodged an FIR against a news publication over a report claiming that Khandu would resign, alleging that it spread false and misleading information.

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